NJ man charged with murder in baseball bat beating: officials

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been charged with the murder of another man using a baseball bat, officials in Middlesex County said Saturday.

The incident took place Saturday morning at 6:49 a.m., when authorities responded to a house on Main Avenue in East Brunswick on reports an unconscious male. Upon arrival, authorities found Howard Smith, 53, showing signs of blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation led to Curtis Wright, 57, who was known to the victim. Prosecutors determined Wright attacked Smith with a baseball bat. Wright has been charged with murder and weapons possession.

Wright is currently in Middlesex County’s correctional facility, where he is being held pending a pre-trial detention hearing.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information isasked to call Detective Danese at (732) 390-6900 or Detective Tighe at (732)745-3287.

