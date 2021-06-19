NJ man charged with murder in baseball bat beating: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been charged with the murder of another man using a baseball bat, officials in Middlesex County said Saturday.

The incident took place Saturday morning at 6:49 a.m., when authorities responded to a house on Main Avenue in East Brunswick on reports an unconscious male. Upon arrival, authorities found Howard Smith, 53, showing signs of blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation led to Curtis Wright, 57, who was known to the victim. Prosecutors determined Wright attacked Smith with a baseball bat. Wright has been charged with murder and weapons possession.

Wright is currently in Middlesex County’s correctional facility, where he is being held pending a pre-trial detention hearing.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information isasked to call Detective Danese at (732) 390-6900 or Detective Tighe at (732)745-3287.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Jersey Shore looking to make comeback after dismal 2020

Jersey hits vaccine benchmark

Newark officers reach out to community

NJ woman dying of ALS lives dream of watching son graduate high school

As NY spends full day with restrictions relaxed, it may want to look to NJ for fighting the next COVID battle

George Floyd statue unveiled in Newark

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter