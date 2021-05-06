NJ man charged with killing mother, set house on fire: officials

Scene of fatal Jersey City fire under investigation by arson and homicide investigators (PIX11).

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Police said Thursday they’re searching for a man accused of killing his mother and setting the Virginia Avenue home where she was found on fire.

Hudson County Prosector Esther Suarez said the office’s homicide unit and arson task force were investigating the incident at Virginia Avenue near Ocean Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, where Jacqueline Nelson, 60, was found with critical injuries.

Police and fire officials responded to the call just before 1 a.m. Thursday

Nelson was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead just before 4:15 a.m. The cause of her death remains under investigation.

Her son, Terrance Nelson, 29, has been charged with murder, officials said, and remains at large.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s Office official website at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/. All information will be kept confidential.