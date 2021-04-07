NJ man charged with assaulting cops at Jan. 6 riot

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Christopher Quaglin made an initial court appearance in New Jersey on Wednesday.

A criminal affidavit in support of the charges says video and still photos showed the New Brunswick resident attacked several police officers during the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Quaglin is also accused of taking an officer’s protective shield and passing it to another rioter.

He’s charged with assaulting officers, civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding.

A listing for an attorney for Quaglin wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.