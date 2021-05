Scene of fatal Jersey City fire under investigation by arson and homicide investigators (PIX11).

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Police arrested a Jersey City man on Sunday, days after he allegedly killed his 60-year-old mother and set her home on fire.

Jacqueline Nelson was found in critical condition just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, officials said. She died several hours later at the hospital.

The fire at her home was under control by around 1 :20 a.m.

Police arrested Terrance Nelson just after 8 a.m. on Mother’s Day at his mother’s Virginia Avenue home. He was charged with murder.