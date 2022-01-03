NJ man arrested in death of girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter: officials

Jamil Welch, 21, was arrested in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter in Orange, NJ Dec. 30, 2021 (Essex County Prosecutor’s Office)

ORANGE, N.J. – A New Jersey man was arrested in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old child, authorities said Monday.

First responders were called to a home in the vicinity of Wallace and Park streets in the town of Orange on Dec. 30 for a report of an unresponsive child, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Authorities took the girl, identified as 4-year-old Laniyah Bloodworth, to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The girl had unexplained bruising on her body, according to authorities.

The boyfriend of the child’s mother, 21-year-old Jamil Welch, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, officials said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

