NJ man arrested in Bronx in connection with fatal shooting of gas station co-worker: officials

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting of a co-worker, prosecutors in Bergen County announced Tuesday.

The shooting took place Monday. Authorities responded to a 911 call at 9:44 p.m. in the town of Mahwah. Police found Phu Tsewang, 56, dead after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation identified Milan Ghimire, a 24-year-old man who is a co-worker of Tsewang at a gas station, as the suspect. He was found and taken into custody by NYPD officers in the Bronx. Further investigation revealed that Ghimire shot and killed, Tsewang, according to prosecutors.

Ghimire was arrested charged with first-degree murder, weapons possession and tampering with evidence. He is currently being held by authorities in New York City pending extradition.