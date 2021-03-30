NJ man arrested for possession of child pornography: officials

William Maass Jr.

William Maass Jr. was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police arrested a New Jersey man accused of possessing child pornography.

William Maass Jr. was taken into custody March 23 after authorities executed a search warrant at his Bedmister home, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said. 

During the search, electronic devices, including computers and external storage drivers were seized for further computer forensic examination, officials said Monday. 

Investigation revealed Maass uploaded sexually explicit images of children under the age of 18. Images were found in the computers and drives, authorities said.

Maass faces charges of possession of child pornography and possession of child erotica.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Rock request anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Special Investigations Unit/Computer Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Bedminster Township Police Department at (908) 234-0585 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

