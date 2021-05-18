NJ man arrested, charged with murder, arson in death of his mother: officials

DENVILLE, N.J. — A New Jersey man was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated arson in connection with the death of his mother, Morris County officials said Tuesday.

Police in the town of Denville got a call at around 7:24 a.m. Monday morning about a fire at a home on Chestnut Hill Drive East. Law enforcement found Anthony Citro, 41, outside the home with blood on his clothing.

Local volunteer firefighters put out the blaze which was later determined to be incendiary. While putting the fire out, a dead woman was found inside the home. She was later identified as Eileen Citro, 68, the defendant’s mother.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the county medical examiner by sharp force injuries. Anthony Citro has been charged with first-degree murder, weapons possession and aggravated arson. He remains in custody, pending a court appearance.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the MajorCrimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.