NJ man arrested, charged with luring, sex assault of 8-year-old: officials

PATERSON, N.J. — A New Jersey man was arrested and charged Friday with the luring and sexual assault of an 8-year-old, prosecutors in Passaic County said Saturday.

Police in the town of Bloomingdale received a report that Juan Ixcotoyac-Tiu, 25, approached an 8-year-old riding a scooter near Leary Avenue and Oak Street. Ixcotoyac-Tiu then allegedly kept the child from fleeing and sexually assaulted the victim.

Two citizens in the area intervened and called the police, who immediately arrived on the scene and took Ixcotoyac-Tiu into custody.

Ixcotoyac-Tiu is charged with second-degree luring, sexual assault, criminal restraint and endangering the welfare of a child. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion for Ixcotoyac-Tiu to be detained in Passaic County Jail pending the resolution of the case.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incidentor other incidents regarding this individual to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO orcontact the Bloomingdale Police Department at (973) 838-0158.