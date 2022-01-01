NJ man arrested, charged in New Year’s Eve homicide: officials

TRENTON, N.J. — A Trenton man was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting and killing another man Friday night, officials said.

The suspect, 35-year-old Shannon Williams, is accused of killing a man about 7 p.m. Friday on Beakes Street in Trenton. When police arrived on that scene, they found 47-year-old Emanuel Ross on the ground with several gunshot wounds to his head, back and face.

Homicide suspect Shannon Williams (Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office)

Ross was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, officials said.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said detectives were able to locate Williams after reviewing surveillance footage, where he was allegedly seen pulling out a gun and firing three shots at Ross.

Williams is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.