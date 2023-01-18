PASSAIC, NJ (PIX11) — Police arrested a New Jersey man Tuesday on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl, officials said.

Oscar Funetes-Sierra, 44, allegedly confined the girl in his car and sexually assaulted her at some point in early 2021, authorities in Passaic said. He was reportedly acquainted with the girl.

Fuentes-Sierra was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. If convicted, he could face 25 years to life behind bars.

Prosecutors filed a motion for pre-trial detention.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.