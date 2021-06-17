NJ man admits faking his disappearance, prompting 2-day search

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police siren

Emergency vehicle lighting

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty to federal counts years after he faked his own disappearance to avoid prosecution on bank fraud charges, prompting a two-day search by the Coast Guard.

Andrew Biddle faces up to 36 years in prison when he’s sentenced Oct. 18.

The 51-year-old Egg Harbor Township man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the bank fraud charge and causing the Coast Guard to render unnecessary aid.

The bank fraud charge was filed in 2014 after federal prosecutors said Biddle lied to secure a $55,000 loan from a credit union.

Biddle and another unnamed person then plotted to fake his disappearance. He eventually turned himself in to Atlantic County authorities in February 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ woman dying of ALS lives dream of watching son graduate high school

As NY spends full day with restrictions relaxed, it may want to look to NJ for fighting the next COVID battle

George Floyd statue unveiled in Newark

FBI shoots, kills suspect in NJ during kidnapping investigation: officials

New Jersey water slide goes up in flames

How Tina Pearson Salon in Edgewater survived

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter