ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man is facing serious charges, including murder, after allegedly running over a woman with his car. Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl Graves and Police Chief Giacomo Sacca announced the charges against 56-year-old Vincent Jean together.

The charges come after Elizabeth Police Department officers responded to report of a pedestrian struck by a car at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on the scene, police said they saw a 23-year-old woman lying on the front lawn of a Salem Avenue residence. She had sustained numerous severe injuries, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to witnesses, the woman and a man — believed to be Jean — got into a minor car accident. The man involved in the accident attempted to flee and the victim, who was standing on the sidewalk, tried to take pictures of him so she could report him to police, officials said.

That’s when Jean allegedly “drove his car directly at the victim,” prosecutors said. The suspect struck the woman, drove over her and then backed up to hit her a second time, according to witnesses.

Officers located Jean later Tuesday morning. He was sitting in the driver’s seat of a damaged SUV on Jefferson Avenue, according to police.

Jean was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury, third-degree endangering an injured victim and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.