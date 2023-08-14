HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man is accused of killing his wife and staging a robbery to cover up the incident, authorities said.

Michael Manis allegedly called authorities to report the robbery at his Hamilton Avenue home in Hasbrouck Heights at around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to prosecutors. But investigators discovered Manis had allegedly killed his wife on Friday and used the robbery as a cover story, authorities said.

It was unclear how the wife, whose identity has not been released, died.

Manis was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, disturbing/desecrating human remains, hindering the apprehension of oneself, and false report to law enforcement, prosecutors said.