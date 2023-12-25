NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey man is accused of killing his 61-year-old father on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

Officers found Gregory Meyer dead in the home he shared with his son on Old Denville Road in Boonton at around 1:15 p.m., prosecutors said. It was unclear how the victim died.

Kyle Meyer, 33, was later arrested in Paterson and charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, officials said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Boonton Township Police Department at 973-402-4000, or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 973-267-2255.

