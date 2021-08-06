NJ man accused of assaulting girlfriend attacks officer responding to call: police

Eddie Cruz-Delvalle, 24, was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and punched a police officer in Hackensack, NJ Aug. 4, 2021 (Hackensack PD)

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Authorities arrested a man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and punched a police officer at a New Jersey home Wednesday afternoon.

Hackensack police responded to a residence on James Street just before 2:30 p.m. after a neighbor called 911, authorities said.

When an officer attempted to ask the woman questions, police said Eddie Cruz-Dellvalle punched the officer in the face and continued kicking and punching as they went on the floor, according to police.

A second officer deployed a taser, and the suspect was handcuffed, cops said.

While handcuffed, Cruz-Dellvalle allegedly spit in an officer’s face.

The victim told police her boyfriend, Cruz-Dellvalle, had been drinking when he punched her in the face, hit her in the head with a household item and strangled her by squeezing his arm around her neck, according to authorities.

She was taken to the hospital and was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital for minor complaints of pain while EMTs treated the officers for facial and knee injuries, police said.

Cruz-Dellvalle, 24, faces charges of aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and aggravated assault with bodily fluid, authorities said.

If you or anyone you know is a victim to domestic violence, visit PIX11’s Domestic Violence Resource Page, or contact Safe Horizon for help.