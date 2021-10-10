NJ man accused in dad’s death faces new murder-for-hire charge

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Generic jail/prison corridor (Photo credit: Getty)

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A new murder-for-hire accusation against a New Jersey man in the death of his father two years ago could result in a life sentence without possibility of parole, prosecutors said.

Mark Austin, 30, of Brick Township, and a co-defendant were originally charged with murder, conspiracy and weapons counts in the death of Austin’s 55-year-old father, Mark, who was found beaten to death in his Brick Township home in September 2019.

Ocean County prosecutors on Friday announced a superseding indictment against Austin, alleging that he procured commission of the murder with payment or promise of payment. A co-defendant has pleaded guilty.

Austin’s attorneys earlier accused authorities of tricking the co-defendant into a false account of the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Wayne BOE meeting gets intense as residents express concerns over books found at school library

Student forced to remove hijab in class

Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Jersey

Vice President Kamala Harris visiting NJ on Friday

Stolen birds returned to NJ pet store

Missing in America: Lauren Cho

More New Jersey

Crime

MTA chief talks crime, ridership and infrastructure improvements

MTA chief talks congestion pricing and more

Son shoots, kills mother during argument at Staten Island home: NYPD

Teen stabbed at school library

Man sits in Queens tree for more than 24 hours evading NYPD as officers negotiate

Teens injured in Harlem shooting

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter