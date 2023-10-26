ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — A 78-year-old New Jersey man is accused of engaging in sex acts with a teenager eight years ago, authorities said Thursday.

Neil Rosenstein allegedly assaulted the 15-year-old victim in Elizabeth, N.J. during the summer of 2015, according to the Union County Prosecutors’ Office.

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving a tip about the alleged incident in October 2022, officials said.

Rosenstein, of Elizabeth, was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport last week after arriving from an international trip, prosecutors said. He was charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact, sexual contact, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation remained ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit Detective Scott Chertoff at (908) 358-9162 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective Neptune Ambroise at (908) 558-2014.

