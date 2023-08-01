NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has died after she was hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue, Gov. Phil Murphy’s office announced Tuesday.

Oliver, 71, was recently hospitalized for an undisclosed illness. She was the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly.

“It is with incredible sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the Honorable Sheila Y. Oliver, Lieutenant Governor of the State of New Jersey. She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero,” Oliver’s family said in a statement.

Murphy’s office announced on July 31 that Oliver was hospitalized while filling in for Murphy, who was in Italy on a family vacation. She was admitted to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston with an undisclosed medical condition, the governor’s office said, declining to elaborate.

“I knew then that her decades of public service made her the ideal partner for me to lead the State of New Jersey. It was the best decision I ever made,” Murphy said in a statement.

She was twice elected lieutenant governor alongside Murphy beginning in 2017 and again in 2021. Oliver was just the second person to hold the post of lieutenant governor, a newer state government position that began under previous Gov. Chris Christie.

“She brought a unique and invaluable perspective to our public policy discourse and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls everywhere, especially young women of color, Murphy said in a statement Tuesday. “Beyond all of that, she was an incredibly genuine and kind person whose friendship and partnership will be irreplaceable.

It was unclear who would immediately succeed her. The state constitution calls for the state Senate president to serve as acting governor if the governor and lieutenant governor are out of state or incapacitated.

For now, Nicholas Scutari, a fellow Democrat, is acting in Oliver’s place as mandated under the state constitution. No public events are currently on his schedule.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.