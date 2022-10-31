NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Four lottery players in New Jersey won $50,000 playing Powerball over the weekend, lottery officials said.
They each won second-tier prices by matching four of the white white balls and the Power Ball in Saturday’s drawing. The winning numbers were: 19, 31, 40, 46 and 57. The Power Ball was 23. The $50,000 tickets were sold at:
- Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34554, 35 Madison Ave., Cresskill;
- Bergen County: Montvale Snack Shop, 108 Spring Valley Rd., Montvale;
- Essex County: El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave., Newark; and,
- Union County: Archie’s Corner, 562 Elizabeth Ave., Elizabeth.
There were also some Jersey Cash 5 winners. Two tickets matched all five numbers in Saturday’s drawing: 06, 23, 25, 30, and 37. The EXTRA number was o4.
The winners will split the $464,530 jackpot. They bought their tickets at:
- Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, 881 Main St., Sayreville; and,
- Morris County: Shoprite of Lincoln Park, 60 Beaver Brook Rd., Lincoln Park.