NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Cha-ching!

A lucky New Jersey lottery player won $1,000 a week for life. The player won the second-tier CASH4LIFE prize in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said.

The ticket was ordered via the third-party Jackpocket app. It was picked up at 355 Warwick Tpke. in Hewitt.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were: 01, 07, 08, 17 and 52, according to lottery officials. The Cash Ball was: 01.

In addition to the second-place prize, two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Cash Ball, winning the $2,500 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was bought with a Doubler, meaning the player won $5,000.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ: