First look: NJ hot air balloon festival returns

READINGTON, N.J. — The magic and memories of the largest hot air balloon and music festival in the country returns this weekend in New Jersey.

The 38th Annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning is likely the largest outdoor entertainment event in the tri-state area since the pandemic began.

PIX11’s Rebecca Solomon was on the scene Friday morning as the balloons were being inflated (and some launched. She spoke with festival Balloonmeister John Piper, a longtime hot air balloon pilot with more than 25 years of experience.

Piper explained how the festival was being set up, some of this year’s amazing balloons and what visitors can expect this weekend.

The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning takes place July 23 through July 25 at the Solberg Airport in Readington.

Head here for more information, to buy tickets and plan your trip.

New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning 2021 schedule (PIX11 News)