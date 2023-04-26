NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Parents might have to suit up the next time they take issue with an umpire’s call at a little league in New Jersey.

Deptford Township Little League has debuted a policy that states if parents become angry, aggressive or rude with umpires, they will have to serves as umpires themselves.

Parents who lose their cool in front of their kids will have to serve as an umpire for three games until they are let back in as a spectator.

The league said if parents have an issue with an unfair call, they should tell the coach, manager or a representative on the team who will handle the issue.