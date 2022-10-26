SECAUCUS, N.J. (PIX11) — Jeffrey Machno is not what you would normally think of when you think of a librarian. The 42-year-old is quite the opposite of a quiet and reserved librarian.

As someone who’s always loved books and people, Machno used to come to the Secaucus Public Library when he was just a kid. Now, he has his dream job working there. And if you ask anyone in the town of Secaucus, he’s a real community champion.

Machno is usually the first face you see at the front desk of the Secaucus Public Library. Instead of cultivating a traditional, quiet library atmosphere, Machno is a burst of energy when it comes to books. Machno is like a one-man show. He says he’s on a mission every day to make reading fun and learning exciting.

His boss, Lisa Machno, who is also his sister-in-law, said he belongs more on Broadway than with books. His enthusiasm really resonates.

When COVID-19 first hit, Machno started to go live on Facebook once a week, hosting a Friday Night Trivia show and he helped develop other programs online and in person, honoring community heroes, engaging politician and even attracting celebrities.

The mayor of Secaucus is a big fan as well.

PIX11 News found about the larger-than-life library personality because of Andrea Lehman, a New Jersey mom and regular at the library who felt Machno needed some recognition.

Machno said he hopes people will check out a book and get a whole new outlook about their neighborhood public library. Learn more at the Secaucus Public Library website.