NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — After almost two months of legal marijuana sales in New Jersey, three more stores will open their doors for the sale of recreational weed in New Jersey on Wednesday, officials said.

Stores owned by Ayr Wellness in Eatontown, Woodbridge and Union that already sell medical marijuana will launch legal recreational weed sales on Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., a company spokesperson said. They’ll join the 13 stores already selling recreational marijuana in New Jersey.

Sales in New Jersey started on April 21. Customers can buy up to the equivalent of one ounce of marijuana, a ccording to the Garden State’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission. That breaks down to one ounce of dried flower, 5 grams of oil or 1000 milligrams of edibles like gummies. People can buy a combination of products, so long as the total doesn’t surpass one ounce.

Legal products include dried flower, concentrated oils, resin, vape formulas, tinctures, lozenges, and gummies. Edibles that are considered perishable — like cookies and brownies — are not available from New Jersey dispensaries. Customers need to be 21 or older.