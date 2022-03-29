NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — High school students in New Jersey would be able to set their alarms for later in the day if proposed legislation passes.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, and state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, introduced a bill pushing the start time for high schools. They want schools to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m., starting in the 2024-2025 academic year.

“When students are well-rested and eat nutritious meals they’re better prepared to succeed in school,” Coughlin said. “Overwhelmingly the research and success stories out of other states’ school districts show that the benefits of later start times to students’ holistic well-being, in terms of both mental health and academic performance, easily outweigh the costs.”

Coughlin and Gopal emphasized a later start could help students’ physical and mental well-being. They might have backing from the governor; Gov. Phil Murphy told Politico he is “absolutely open minded” to the idea of a later school start time.