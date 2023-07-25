UNION CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — As the cost of prescription drugs continues to rise, the Senate aims at the middlemen who pick the prescriptions that get covered.

Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is among those offering new bipartisan legislation to regulate pharmacy benefit managers, also known as PBMs. They pick the pills, testing strips and other vital drugs covered.

“The PBMs earn their profit as a percentage of the medication sticker price,” Menendez explained. “When choosing what to cover, they choose time and time again, the more expensive one– because it means more profit for their bottom line.”

Generally, this is more costly for consumers.

Here is what Menendez is proposing:

“Our system would simplify the current system of rebates, opaque fees, and other complicated schemes,” he said. “It would de-link PBM compensation from drug prices while helping to drive down cost for seniors on Medicare.”

The bill is expected to be voted out of committee Wednesday, along with other bipartisan legislation to crack down on other pharmacy benefit managers in the private insurance marketplace.

Pharmacists like Vanessa Rodriguez see the devastating impact of artificially inflated drug prices every day:

“Many times I will call the patient to pick up their prescription, thinking they forgot, and they’ll say, ‘Vanessa, I just can’t afford it this month.'”

Menendez has hoped his bill would also get bipartisan support in the House, but no commitments have been made yet.