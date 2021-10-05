NJ law scraps age discrimination carve-out for hiring, promoting workers over 70

New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has eliminated a carve-out in its law against discrimination that permitted employers not to hire or promote workers who are 70 or older.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed the legislation into law, saying “discrimination of any kind has no place in New Jersey.”

New Jersey’s anti-discrimination law bars discrimination or harassment based on disability, gender, national origin, race, religion or age.

But the law contained provisions that said the law shouldn’t be construed to block employers “from refusing to accept for employment or to promote any person over 70 years of age.”

The new law eliminates that provision.

