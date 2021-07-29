NJ law provides for in-home nurse visits for mothers, newborns

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference in Hoboken on May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey mothers and their newborns can get in-home visits by a nurse under a new law.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the measure Thursday.

He called the bill, which passed the Democrat-led Legislature in June, the most “robust universal home visitation program in the nation.”

The bill also sets aside almost $3 million for the state to get the program started.

Under the bill, mothers and their newborns would be eligible for one to three postpartum visits.

The visits will include an evaluation of “the physical, emotional, and social factors affecting parents and their newborn,” according to the governor.

