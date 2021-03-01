NEW JERSEY — Qualified students will be allowed to attend New Jersey community colleges without tuition or educational fees under a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Students with family incomes of $65,000 or below will be eligible to receive the financial grant for a total of five semesters.

The governor signed the A4410 measure Friday, which permanently established the Community College Opportunity Grant Program (CCOG), and fulfilled his promise to make tuition-free community college a reality.

“For far too long, higher education has been out of reach for countless New Jerseyans due to its high cost,” said Gov. Murphy.

The bill signing ensured young people and working adults have the opportunity to earn post-secondary degrees and advance their careers, according to the governor.

Through the CCOG, which is administered by the Higher Education Student Assistance Authority, last-dollar grants will be provided to eligible county college students for tuition costs and other fees not already covered by state, federal and institutional need-based grants and scholarships.

This legislation also directs the Legislature to appropriate funding for the “Student Success Incentive” to the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education, for distribution to each county college.

For the current fiscal year budget of 2022, the governor has proposed $27 million to support the CCOG grant program.