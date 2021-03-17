NJ immigrant workers rally for relief

ELIZABETH, NJ — A rally for immigrant rights in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Wednesday couldn’t have happened on more symbolic day.

Advocates, along with immigrant families, gathered to call on state leadership to provide economic relief to those undocumented workers excluded from federal benefits.

They made their plea while serving up a history lesson on the man many in the country celebrated today.

“Did you know Saint Patrick was an undocumented immigrant?” said one of the activists on hand. “Who was imprisoned at age 16 and brought to Ireland and forced to work.”

According to Rosa Lopez of Make The Road NJ, it’s about relaying to those in charge that we are all connected.

“We just want to remind assembly people, our senators and our governor to remember their roots,” she said. “And to really take a look at what families are experiencing during this pandemic.”

Families like Jenny Llugcha’s — the mother of two lost her job at a factory at the beginning of the pandemic. and despite paying her fair share of taxes over the years, she has been denied a stimulus check and federal aid of any kind.

“We have needs, we eat just like everyone else,” she said. “We need money to pay bills and rent like everyone else.”

There are roughly 240,000 essential undocumented workers in New Jersey and about 5 million nationwide that contribute to a number of industries including hospitality, transportation and health care. It’s estimated that this workforce pays as much $10 billion in taxes every year.

They now simply want what they say is theirs.

“If they get sick or they lose their job they cannot apply for unemployment, but they are the ones that are funding unemployment,” Lopez said.