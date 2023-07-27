READINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, which bills itself as the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America, is back this weekend in Hunterdon County.

The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The three-day event will be held from Friday through Sunday at Solberg Airport in Readington Township.

Dozens of hot air balloons will rise to the sky during the festival at 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to the festival’s website. Balloon rides are available for attendees.

In addition to the hot air balloons, the festival will feature concerts, drone light shows, food vendors and other family entertainment.

Fitz and the Tantrums, KC and the Sunshine Band, Lit, Everclear and Laurie Berkner are the headlining musical acts this year.

For the first time this year, the festival will feature a drone light show instead of the traditional fireworks. The show will be held on Friday and Saturday around 9:15 p.m.

General admission single-day tickets to the hot air balloon festival cost $40 for adults and $15 for children ages 4 to 12. Admission is free for children under 3 years old.