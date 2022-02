HACKENSACK, NJ (PIX11) — An attacker burned a Hackensack University Medical Center worker in a break room, then fled the hospital, officials said Monday.

The worker suffered third-degree burns over her upper body and hands, as well as a laceration to her head that required stitches. She was treated in the emergency room and then transferred to another hospital.

Police got a 911 call about the assault around 5:15 a.m. on Monday. Officials have not yet released a description of the suspect.