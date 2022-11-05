WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A high school bus driver was arrested Friday on over 40 charges of endangering the welfare of a child after driving a school bus full of Passaic County Technical Institute students while under the influence, police said

Police were called about a possible hit-and-run involving a school bus around 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 4. Police said their investigation, they discovered the bus hit a parked car around McBride Avenue and Squirrelwood Road in Woodland Park, N.J. The driver Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, was under the influence during the time of the crash, according to police.

No injuries were reported by any of the students on the bus. Gonzalez was arrested on 42 charges of endangering the welfare of a child, in the second degree, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Each count of the child endangerment charge can result in five to ten years in New Jersey State Prison and the other charges can each result in 30 days in the county jail.

