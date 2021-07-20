NJ health provider fires 6 employees for refusing COVID vaccine

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — A New Jersey health provider announced that they dismissed six health care workers for not complying with a mandate to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

RWJBarnabas Health — which operates out of West Orange — said that 99.7% of their 2,979 staff members at the supervisors level and above either were fully vaccinated or received medical and religious exemptions or got a referral.

They also announced that six staffers did not follow the mandate and were “no longer employees,” citing company policy, a spokesperson said.

A seventh staffer retired.

Over 5.5 million people who either live, work or study in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.