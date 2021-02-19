NJ gym owner faces 12-count indictment in Capitol breach

by: Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A New Jersey gym owner faces a 12-count indictment for his alleged role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last month.

The indictment in Washington charges Scott Fairlamb with offenses including civil disorder, assaulting an officer and entering a restricted area with a dangerous weapon.

An affidavit filed in the case showed a photo of someone identified as Fairlamb allegedly punching a police officer.

A different photo allegedly showed Fairlamb picking up a collapsible baton that fell on the ground and putting it under his arm.

His lawyer says Fairlamb has a history of supporting law enforcement and people shouldn’t rush to judgment.

