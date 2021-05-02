FILE – In this May 19, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Murphy said in recent days that he is hitting pause on further loosening of the rules because of New Jersey’s resurgence. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy promised a “major announcement” Monday on easing restrictions imposed in the Garden State due to COVID-19.

Murphy said in a Twitter post Sunday that with COVID-19 metrics “decisively trending in the right direction,” his 1 p.m. Monday announcement will deal with “easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations.”

On Friday, business, casino and political officials called on the Democratic governor to ease coronavirus regulations enough to allow conventions and trade shows to resume in Atlantic City.

They called for allowing meetings to utilize available space at 50% of capacity, as is permitted on the gambling floors of the city’s nine casinos.