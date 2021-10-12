NJ gov race: Murphy, Ciattarelli face off in final debate; last day to register to vote

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and challenger Republican Jack Ciattarelli take the stage together one more time Tuesday night for the last gubernatorial debate.

Ahead of the debate, things are definitely heating up. 

Both candidates are beefing up their attack ads as Election Day draws near.

Murphy and Ciattarelli are likely to clash on Tuesday’s second and final debate.

During the first debate, Ciattarelli blamed the governor for COVID nursing home deaths while Murphy painted his opponent as a Trump-supporting extremist.

For those who want to have a say in this election, Tuesday, Oct. 12, is the last day New Jerseyans can register to vote.

People can register online or mail an application to their county Board of Elections. 

Early voting starts next Saturday.

The debate at Rowan University will begin at 8 p.m. 

