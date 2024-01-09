TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11) – In what was his penultimate State of the State address, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy touted his administration’s progress in building what he calls a stronger and fairer New Jersey and making the Garden State more affordable in tough economic times.

“In the face of these challenges, building a stronger, fairer, more inclusive New Jersey has never been more necessary,” said Murphy.

He said since he took office, New Jersey has created 200,000 new jobs, enacted 20 new tax cuts for middle-class families and seniors – including the anchor property tax relief program- and raised the minimum wage to $15.13 an hour.

“But, we need to keep moving forward,” said Murphy, “because making life more affordable for more families is our highest priority. We need to recognize that financial security is a challenge in every facet of life.”

Murphy also announced what he calls an AI Moonshot – calling on the state’s top minds to pioneer breakthroughs in generative AI in the next decade.

“The future of generative AI has yet to be written, and New Jersey can be the author,” said Murphy.

Meanwhile, in the Assembly GOP response to the address, Republicans advocated for spending restraints and increasing government transparency.

“He’s talking about AI, and we can’t even get unemployment checks out of the Labor Department when people are unemployed,” said Assembly Minority Leader John DiMaio (R – 27th District). “Which, by the way, unemployment is on the rise in New Jersey.”

Murphy also took time in his address to honor the late Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver. As for what’s next for Murphy in Trenton, his 2025 Fiscal Year Budget Address is expected in the coming weeks.