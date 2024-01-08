NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency for the state, which is planned to go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Murphy said that between 1 to 4 inches of heavy rain, strong winds and potential coastal flooding are expected between 10 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Murphy said the decision to declare the state of emergency is based on the upcoming forecast and the saturation the Garden State saw at the end of December.

“Beginning tomorrow morning and continuing through Wednesday morning, we are expecting one to four inches of heavy rain, strong winds, and potential inland and coastal flooding,” said Murphy. “This storm will exacerbate the effects of the inclement conditions we experienced in December and this past weekend and may precede another storm Friday night. As always, I urge all New Jerseyans – including residents in our coastal and riverine communities – to follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary.”

Wind gusts are expected to reach 40 to 50 mph inland, with coastal regions reaching 55 to 65 mph, according to Murphy.

Murphy encouraged New Jersey residents to not underestimate the storm and to avoid traveling unless it is essential.

“I would just say this is one I would strongly, strongly, strongly encourage folks to not underestimate,” Murphy said. “While it’s not snow in January, I think the human nature is to say, well, it’s not snow. We’re going to be okay. But we’ve seen with Ida and other storms that a lot of rain, high winds and flooding can cause not just a lot of damage but put lives at risk.”

For more information, residents are encouraged to check ready.nj.gov.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.