NJ Gov. Murphy to get vaccinated; approves aid to restaurants, bars

FILE – In this May 19, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Murphy said in recent days that he is hitting pause on further loosening of the rules because of New Jersey’s resurgence. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was to receive his first COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, shortly after signing legislation providing $35 million in federal pandemic funds to restaurants, bars and other related businesses.

The Democratic governor was to receive his vaccination at a megasite in Atlantic City, where a push is also under way to vaccinate casino workers.

The new aid to restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries are grants and do not have to be repaid.

Friday’s aid came after an earlier infusion of $35 million in October for the restaurant industry.

“For the past year, our restaurants have fought the good fight, and we know that fight has not been easy,” said Murphy. “This legislation will provide a much-needed lifeline to small business owners, who, through no fault of their own, have been devastated by this pandemic.”

The relief aid will be administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. To date, the NJEDA has distributed more than $250 million in aid to some 55,000 businesses across the state.

The signing was held at Bourré, an industrial-themed New Orleans pub in Atlantic City.