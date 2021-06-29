NJ Gov. Murphy signs record $46.4B budget, boosting spending by 15%

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference in Hoboken on May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a record $46.4 billion budget on Tuesday, sending out checks of up to $500 to 760,000 families, making an almost $7 billion pension payment and boosting overall spending by 15% over last year.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the budget alongside other officials and lawmakers and hailed the spending plan as the the “dawn of the new post-COVID day.”

The budget passed the Democrat-led Legislature along partisan lines.

Republicans objected, saying the higher spending was unsustainable going forward.