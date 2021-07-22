NJ Gov. Murphy signs bill ending local control of wind power lines

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference in Hoboken on May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s governor has signed a measure that would remove most local control from where and how offshore wind energy projects come ashore.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the move in prepared statement sent out Thursday night.

Aside from granting local communities a public hearing on an offshore project that comes ashore in their town, the measure strips those communities and their elected officials of most, if not all control over the project’s power lines and the installation of associated infrastructure.

It does require that power lines run underground in most cases, but sets up a mechanism where the state BPU can approve a project if local authorities delay or obstruct it.