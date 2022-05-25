NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy condemned the mass shooting that killed 19 school children in Texas during an address on Wednesday.

“I’m outraged that our nation remains the only one in which the senseless murder of innocent children and their teachers is even tolerated,” he said. “I’m exhausted that we have another double-digit death toll and one side refuses to do anything.”

Murphy talked about how gun safety is a priority in his state, with the introduction of the “comprehensive gun safety 3.0 package.” The legislation proposes safe storage of guns, ensures that anyone looking to buy a gun is trained to handle one and prohibits the sale of weapons that can “literally bring down helicopters,” among other provisions.

He was joined by other state officials, including Rep. Angelica Jimenez.

“I am an assemblywoman but most importantly, I am a mother.,” she said. “I have a 16-year-old daughter. I remember Sandy Hook very well.”

Murphy called upon the senate president and the assembly speaker to put bills advocating for gun safety into a vote during his speech.