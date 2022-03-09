NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the proposal for a $300 million Affordable Housing Production Fund Tuesday during his Fiscal Year 2023 budget address.

Murphy said that the proposed fund would address the backlog of 3,300 affordable housing units that have already been approved but are yet to be built.

“It will ease the burden on municipalities and it will short-circuit potential lawsuits by developers. But, most importantly, it will get working families into homes,” he said in a statement.

He emphasized who will benefit the most from the program, which includes teachers, first responders and servers.

The introduction of the affordable housing fund came alongside Murphy’s proposed ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program, which is meant to provide direct property tax relief for around 1.8 million households.