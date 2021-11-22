NJ Gov. Murphy paid $445,000 in taxes in 2020: docs

FILE – In this May 6, 2021, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference in Hoboken, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy paid about $445,000 in federal and state taxes in 2020 on about $983,000 in income. 

That’s according to a summary of his tax returns released Monday by his office. 

Murphy’s income was down more than 63% over 2019 when his gross income was about $2.7 million. His office declined to address why income had dipped so much. 

Murphy earns a salary of $175,000 annually as governor but has also filed investment income, whose gains are not taxed until they’re sold.

