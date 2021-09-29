NJ gov race: Murphy, Ciattarelli clash in first debate of election

New Jersey

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli sparred in an at-times testy and raucous debate Tuesday night.

It was the first of two meetings in this year’s campaign for governor.

Murphy, a first-term Democrat, and Ciattarelli, a former GOP Assembly member, met at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark in a debate interrupted continuously by cheers and boos from the audience despite pleas from moderators.

Packed into an hourlong debate were seemingly endless clashes.

Ciattarelli disagreed with the governor’s handling of COVID-19, calling it a parent’s choice whether children should wear masks, while Murphy has mandated it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ gov race: Murphy, Ciattarelli clash in first debate of election

Police activity in Bayonne, Jersey City after chase, shots fired in NJ

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy honors 9/11 hero, COVID-19 victim

Paterson residents urged to file for Ida relief before it's too late

How would a government shutdown impact NY, NJ?

Rent relief in NJ: Eligible Jersey City residents can apply for up to $10K

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter