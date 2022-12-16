NUTLEY, N.J. (PIX11) — A Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief has been arrested on Friday for trying to lure a person he believed to be a minor for sexual activities, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

An investigation showed that Henry Meola, 33, had set up a meeting with a minor. He was arrested in his home on charges of one count luring in the second degree and attempted endangering the welfare of a child in the third degree, Suarez’s office announced.

PIX11 News reached out to the Nutley Volunteer Fire Department for a statement but didn’t immediately receive a response.