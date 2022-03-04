ASBURY PARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey father is scaling awareness for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Jim Raffone, the CEO/founder of the nonprofit JAR of Hope, is preparing to climb Mount Everest to publicize the need for research for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare disease that causes progressive muscle degeneration in children. With no cure available, the disease eventually causes death around the mid-20s.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is an issue that’s personal for Raffone, as his son has the disease.

“Our son James Anthony was diagnosed with Duchenne in 2013, at 4 years old,” Raffone said in a news release. “Doctors told Karen and I there was no hope … to just bring him home and love him until he dies. But when we found out there were 20,000 other kids in America with Duchenne, we decided that waiting for him to die – waiting for them to die – was not an option. So we founded JAR of Hope.”

Raffone and two friends will fly to Nepal and climb Mount Everest beginning in April. He hopes to raise $150,000 to go toward clinical trials on researching a cure for Duchenne at the University of Florida.

“It’s certainly an unorthodox way to raise funds for research,” Raffone said. “But we can’t hold [charity] events now. And these kids are dying even as we speak.”

To donate online to Duchenne research, visit the JAR of Hope website.