LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (PIX11) — Little Falls is one of the New Jersey towns that has been impacted by flooding.

The Uzun family spent their Saturday clearing out the entry level of their home. They’re worried Friday night’s rain could flood their home for the third time in a month. They just returned from three nights in a hotel after Tuesday’s storm brought 2 feet of water in the house.

“We don’t know when we’ll go back to normal. It’s devastating … My body is in shock,” Luljeta Istrefi Uzun said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen with electric, with wind. This is nature, we can’t control it.”

The family said the flooding is just the tip of the iceberg for them. They are still trying to recover from the major flood in December and the nearly 4 feet of water that destroyed many of their belongings.

“I lost everything. We have a laundry machine there, storage room, food, furniture, clothes,” Uzun said.

Uzun said that while the family has flood insurance, many costs such as those for hotel stays, are not eligible to be reimbursed. She said the family can’t afford to move.

They are grateful Gov. Phil Murphy has secured money to help residents, but say it’s nowhere near enough to help all those impacted.

“This really needs urgent help to elevate the homes or fix the river,” Uzun said.

For now, the family is cleaning up but preparing to leave their home for a hotel in case water reaches their home once again.